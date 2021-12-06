Cybercriminals often target rural areas looking to take advantage of small town businesses and municipal governments that lack cybersecurity, which often results in ransomware demands.
Idaho National Laboratory is trying to change that and improve other areas of rural infrastructure through its economic development grants.
“Rural communities often don’t have the resources to prevent these types of attacks and they also don’t have the resources to pay ransom money when these attackers demand huge amounts of money,” said Marsha McDaniel, a senior adviser at INL.
The lab is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 technology-based economic development grants. This year, INL awarded one of its economic development grants to Boise State University’s Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity.
Edward Vasko, the institute's director, said cyberattacks in the U.S. have shifted to an infrastructure scale over the past few years, citing the May attack on the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, the Colonial Pipeline, which resulted in the pipeline operators paying $4.4 million to hackers. He also mentioned the September breach for the Iowa-based New Cooperative, an association of corn and soybean farmers, which is facing a $5.9 million ransomware demand.
“The impacts (of cyberattacks) to an individual are wide and deep,” Vasko said. “Not just resulting in their data being impacted, but how their wallets and bank accounts are impacted.”
Vasko said school districts are a major target for cyberattacks in rural areas. School districts have access to students’ Social Security numbers, contact information and health care information. Because students are underage, they’re likely not having their credit monitored, which allows cybercriminals to potentially find targets to commit credit fraud for years or decades in some instances, he said.
To help protect school districts, the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity partnered with city of Arco and the Butte County School District. Vasko said this was not only an opportunity for the city and the school district to evaluate and establish cyberdefense measures, but it also allowed BSU students to gain valuable workforce experience.
“It was a perfect marriage of student enablement and helping communities by exposing and identifying where cyberattacks might occur so Butte County doesn’t find itself as a victim of ransomware,” Vasko said.
BSU students met with the city and school district’s IT teams to review the IT environment and assess how data is protected, Vasko said. They then took on the roles of a cyberattacker and tried to replicate what an attacker would do to exploit system vulnerabilities. The students are currently reviewing their findings and will report back to the city and school district soon, Vasko said.
The institute also conducted cybersecurity assessments for Malad City and Sun Valley, Vasko said. He said he hopes to work with more Idaho communities in the future.
INL will award economic development grants to proposals that focus on specific areas including those which support development of a regional innovation district focused on energy, cybersecurity or advanced manufacturing; proposals which support rural innovation and proposals that support a thriving entrepreneurial and small business ecosystem, the lab’s website said.
McDaniel said BSU’s Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity is a perfect example of the development grants the lab is seeking to award.
“INL has a tremendous number of resources for cybersecurity,” she said. “We wanted to find a way to explore how to share the benefits of all this research with the community and that’s why when this project came along from Boise State University, we were really excited because we knew this was a perfect match for INL’s mission.”
Applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit entities. The deadline for grant requests is 5 p.m., Dec. 17. Grant applications must be submitted online on an INL-hosted Qualtrics form.
Decisions will be made by mid-January 2022 with notifications sent to requesting organizations informing them of funding awards in late January 2022. Funds are for projects conducted from Feb. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.