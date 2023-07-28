(Left to right) Fall River Electric Cooperative Information Technology Manager Shannon Hill, Acting Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department Of Energy-Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Alejandro Moreno and INL Director John Wagner cut the ribbon at the successful Microgrid in a Box deployment July 20 at the Felt Hydroelectric Plant.
The Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative Hydropower Plant on the Teton River near Felt is one of five hydropower plants the cooperative operates.
Representatives from utilities, government and industry gathered from across the country for the Microgrid in a Box ribbon-cutting ceremony and blackstart demonstration.
Idaho National Laboratory demonstrated its revolutionary "Microgrid in a Box" technology July 20 with Fall River Electric Cooperative at the Felt Hydroelectric Plant near Tetonia.
The exercise showed how small communities can maintain critical services by employing hydropower, with advanced controls, and the use of a mobile microgrid, an INL news release said. The system and equipment are contained in a shipping container located on a flatbed trailer, which can be deployed quickly to remote or rural locations in case of an emergency, the release said.
The demonstration team showed how the hydropower plant could be used to restore the grid after a simulated electrical grid blackout in a process called a "blackstart," the release said.
The technology was developed as part of a microgrid test beds initiative at Idaho National Laboratory over the past 10 years, said Kurt Myers, Idaho National Laboratory Energy and Grid Systems group lead. The technology also is designed to be used by the Department of Defense. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office funded the research.
Nearly 70 people from across the country attended the event, representing utilities, government agencies and industry.
“They were feeding power from our Felt hydro facility up the canyon to our substation that’s at the top of the canyon there,” said Ted Austin, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative public relations manager. “Then they fed it into their Microgrid in a Box system, and they had a big flat panel TV where they showed what was being delivered from the hydro, and how they could utilize it, manipulate it or program it in the way it would be beneficial in case of an emergency.”
The system is officially named the Relocatable Resiliency Alternative Power Improvement Distribution Microgrid in a Box (RAPID MIB).
“It’s basically a microgrid that we’ve developed in conjunction with the military for research and development and controls advancement capabilities to work on integrating multiple different types of clean energy resources and helping to manage those — both within a microgrid system, but then across distribution systems in conjunction with the bulk electric grid and utility distribution and transmission management systems and/or in conjunction with other microgrids across distribution systems,” Myers said.
The microgrid is capable of handling 250 kilowatts of electricity, enough to power about 120 homes, Myers said. It can integrate “hydropower, solar panels, wind turbines, diesel generators and small nuclear reactors to provide power to remote or off-grid locations,” the release said.
“They talked a lot about how it’s been planned to be utilized in military applications, to power a small military base that’s in a remote area that doesn’t have electricity,” Austin said. “But for uses like ourselves and other electric utilities, it would be used to provide emergency electrical power in case of natural disasters or other extended power outages.”
The technology could be deployed during severe winter weather conditions or events like a fire or earthquake that provide large-scale disruption to the electric grid.
The electricity provided by the microgrid could be used to power “your hospital service, your communications centers, police stations, fire departments, gathering centers — a space that people can go in the event that your house is out of power, so they can have shelter,” Myers said.
Fall River CEO Bryan Case said in the release that the co-op "is focused on investing in technology that can improve the lives of our owner-members and this partnership with INL is a prime example.
“The Microgrid in a Box test has accelerated our ability to deploy a hydropower and battery system to provide our members with electricity in the event of natural disasters or other local emergencies.”
Thomas Mosier, INL’s Energy Systems Group lead, said in the release that there are hundreds of hydropower plants similar to the Felt Hydroelectric Plant that serve small communities throughout the country.
“What we’ve demonstrated are new technologies that can enable these communities to use the hydropower resources they already have to restart and maintain stable power to essential services, even during an emergency event,” Mosier said in the release.
