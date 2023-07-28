Idaho National Laboratory demonstrated its revolutionary "Microgrid in a Box" technology July 20 with Fall River Electric Cooperative at the Felt Hydroelectric Plant near Tetonia.

The exercise showed how small communities can maintain critical services by employing hydropower, with advanced controls, and the use of a mobile microgrid, an INL news release said. The system and equipment are contained in a shipping container located on a flatbed trailer, which can be deployed quickly to remote or rural locations in case of an emergency, the release said.


