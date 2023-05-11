Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner participated in a May 5 community meeting in Kemmerer, Wyoming, with Bill Gates, TerraPower founder and chairman, to share plans for the Natrium reactor and integrated storage system.

“I am proud to be investing in a next generation nuclear power plant in Kemmerer and supporting the state of Wyoming as an energy leader in the U.S.,” Gates said in a news release. “TerraPower’s Natrium reactor is an example of how energy innovation can create jobs and strengthen the American economy. That’s why I am so excited to be here talking about the project with the community leaders that are making it happen.”


