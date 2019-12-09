Idaho National Laboratory employees raised more than $500,000 for local branches of the United Way this year.
The United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County is getting $392,000 from INL employees, while the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, which serves the Pocatello area and other counties in the southeastern portion of the state, will get $124,800. These totals are an increase of more than $50,000 from last year and the most the United Way has ever gotten from INL and INL contractor Battelle Energy Alliance's yearly giving campaign, the United Way said in a news release.
The money, the United Way said, will be used to fund programs to help asset-limited, income-constrained, employees families in the region, or families where the adults are working but not making enough to make ends meet. More than 40 percent of the region's population falls into that group.