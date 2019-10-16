More than 50 people attended Idaho National Laboratory's “Chernobyl — Just the Facts,” the first of its series of talks on the 1986 nuclear disaster, at the College of Eastern Idaho on Tuesday.
INL officials chose the topic due to increased interest in the Chernobyl nuclear disaster following HBO's recent television miniseries depicting the event. As INL is the leading nuclear research and development center in the country, it was a topic on which its researchers are uniquely equipped to speak.
Tuesday's panel consisted of four INL employees, including George Griffith, an expert in core design on nuclear projects, Bruce Hallbert, director of INL’s Light Water Reactor Sustainability Program who also oversees research topics such as human factors and risk assessment, Brad Schrader, a radiation safety expert with INL’s Radiological Control and Emergency Management department, and Roger Mattson, who co-chaired the International Atomic Energy Agency’s post-Chernobyl development of safety principles for nuclear power plants.
The talk series was created out of INL’s desire to be more responsive to the community. “It's a way for us to directly engage with people,” said Kortny Rolston-Duce, INL's manager of external communications.
Emphasizing their desire to talk about questions important to the audience, the panel set up a polling system that allowed audience members to vote on talking points through their cellphones. The results were posted in real time on an overhead screen.
The first winning talking point was whether a nuclear disaster like Chernobyl was something that could happen in the United States. The scientists gave several reasons why this would not have happened in the U.S. These reasons why included Chernobyl’s lack of a centralized safety authority and a culture at the Chernobyl facilities that pushed people to do things with which they weren’t comfortable. Perhaps the biggest difference is that INL does not conduct tests on their power reactors at their local facilities the way that Chernobyl officials did. To do such tests here would be like “testing an airplane with passengers,” said Rolston-Duce, serving as moderator.
While Mattson confirmed that the HBO series was “a wonderful show” and said he planned to watch it again, he repeatedly pointed out that it was meant to be a dramatization of the Chernobyl story, not a documentary.
“It was not what did happen, but what could have happened,” agreed Schrader.
Mattson felt that the miniseries' biggest inaccuracies involved time differences. The show often made the effects of radiation seem instantaneous, rather than issues that evolved months or years later.
INL has put up more information on the topic online at inl.gov/trending-topic/hbo-chernobyl-miniseries-inl/.
Additional talks will be held:
— at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, main gallery, 300 South Capital Ave., at 7 p.m. Wednesday,
— at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Physical Sciences Building Room 140, 921 South Eighth Ave. (at the corner of Eighth and Carter), at 7 p.m. Thursday.