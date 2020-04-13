Idaho National Laboratory is hosting an art competition for Idaho students in recognition of Earth Day.
The competition, which is part of INL’s K-12 Education Program, invites prekindergarten through high school students to create art in any medium — digital, painting, sculpture, textile or whatever else — and submit one image of the final product for judging. The art should be inspired by Earth Day or by INL’s “creating change for a sustainable future” theme.
The categories will be divided into age groups 3 to 5, 6 to 10, 11 to 14 and 15 to 18, and students who prefer to work with friends or siblings can submit artwork to a separate teams category. Submissions are limited to one per student or team. Each entry will be displayed on INL’s website, and a winner in each category will be recognized on the site and awarded a prize based on alignment with the theme and the overall presentation.
Entries are due by email to stem@inl.gov by 11:59 p.m. on April 21. They should include the student’s first name and age to be displayed on the website, a brief description of the artwork, and one photograph as high quality as possible. INL will announce winners through its social media accounts by May 1, as well as contacting winners directly by email to arrange the delivery of prizes.
INL is also publishing an online lesson plan for parents with children at home due to schools being closed. From April 13 through 24, the lessons will focus on sustainability, environmental science, and other Earth Day-friendly topics. The lessons can be found online at stem.inl.gov.