INL intern Jake Guidry

Idaho National Laboratory intern, Jake Guidry, is using the AcCCS system to interface with an electric vehicle through the CCS charge port to evaluate the cybersecurity posture of the charging communication protocols.

 Idaho National Laboratory

Idaho National Laboratory intern Jake Guidry has developed a cybersecurity research tool that could improve the security of electric vehicle charging.

INL experts demonstrated the tool to colleagues from Sandia and Pacific Northwest national laboratories on June 7. The AcCCS tool provides access capabilities through CCS (combined charging system) communications protocol.


