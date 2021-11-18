Southern Company and the U.S. Department of Energy have announced a cooperative agreement to design, construct and operate the Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment, the world’s first critical fast-spectrum salt reactor.
Atlanta-based Southern Company is an energy company that serves 9 million customers through its subsidiaries, according to its website.
The agreement was announced Thursday in an Idaho National Laboratory news release. Southern Company's research and development organization will lead the collaborative effort that includes TerraPower, INL, CORE POWER, Orano Federal Services, the Electric Power Research Institute and 3M Company.
The small reactor experiment, which was selected for a five-year, $170 million cost-shared funding agreement under DOE’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, will advance TerraPower’s Molten Chloride Fast Reactor, the release said. The technology is important to a sustainable clean energy future, the release said.
"The Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment will be the world’s first fast-spectrum, salt-fueled nuclear fission reactor to go critical, meaning that it is operating on a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction," the release said. The project will inform the design, licensing and operation of a demonstration Molten Chloride Fast Reactor. Before final design and construction begin, an environmental review will be completed for the reactor experiment in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act.
“The Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment will support the commercialization of a revolutionary technology on a timescale that addresses climate change benchmarks and delivers on Southern Company’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," said Mark S. Berry, Ph.D., Southern Company's vice president of research and development, in the release. "We’re honored to work with DOE and our many industry team members on this truly groundbreaking experiment.”
Through a public-private partnership in 2015, DOE awarded Southern Company and TerraPower approximately $40 million to build integrated infrastructure necessary to support early development of Molten Chloride Fast Reactor technology. The newly selected Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment will continue this momentum toward commercialization of the Molten Chloride Fast Reactor, the release said.
Bellevue, Washington-based TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that has partnered with INL and other national laboratories since 2010.
The Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment is targeted for operation at Idaho National Laboratory. A project initiation ceremony was held Oct. 20 in Idaho Falls and was attended by representatives from Southern Company, TerraPower, INL and DOE, the release said.
“The core of INL’s heritage is demonstrating nuclear reactors and this opportunity to bring the first-ever fast-spectrum molten salt reactor critical is remarkable and significant," INL Director John Wagner said in the release. "INL is honored to be part of this historic public-private collaboration.”
On Tuesday, TerraPower announced Kemmerer, Wyoming, as the preferred site for a separate project known as the Natrium reactor demonstration project. That proposed 345-megawatt project uses a TerraPower and GE-Hitachi technology, and is one of two competitively selected advanced reactor demonstration projects supported by the DOE, TerraPower's website said. TerraPower is partnering with Rocky Mountain Power on the Natrium reactor demonstration project.
The demonstration plant is intended to validate the design, construction and operational features of the Natrium technology, TerraPower's website said. The project features a sodium-cooled fast reactor with a molten salt-based energy storage system. The storage technology can boost the system’s output to 500 megawatts of power when needed, which is equivalent to the energy required to power around 400,000 homes. The energy storage capability allows the plant to integrate seamlessly with renewable resources, the website said.