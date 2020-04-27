Idaho National Laboratory is making much of the relevant technology it has developed available to private industry that can use them to help fight coronavirus.
The Rapid Technology Deployment Program is meant to support national coronavirus relief efforts by helping to transition INL innovations to industry as quickly as possible and remove possible delays or burdens, according to a news release from INL.
“This program will accelerate the transition of premier national laboratory technologies to the private sector so innovative solutions can be leveraged to respond to the current crisis,” said Jason Stolworthy, INL's director of technology deployment. “We are making technology transfer as simple as possible. INL looks forward to partnering with industry in support of the national effort to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.”
The program is modeled on a similar one at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, N.M., and INL's technologies will be made available to any U.S. company that can use the available inventions to help solve the coronavirus crisis and drive economic development. Companies will be able to obtain a term-limited, non-negotiable, royalty-free, nonexclusive license to any INL-owned U.S. patent not otherwise subject to a contractual obligation. The program is making almost 140 pieces of intellectual property available at first, all of which would carry these terms through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
INL's library of eligible intellectual property and the licensing agreement are both available online. Visit inl.gov/inl-initiatives/technology-deployment for more information. Companies that see a technology of interest can email td@inl.gov.