Christine King has been selected by Idaho National Laboratory as the next director for its high-profile program that oversees new nuclear energy developments and private sector partnerships, the lab announced Thursday.
King will lead the lab's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) program, a Department of Energy initiative that uses commercial partnerships to advance the research and development of new forms of nuclear power.
King joins INL with 26 years of experience in the nuclear energy industry, "including a history of leading strategic initiatives with multimillion-dollar budgets, fostering relationships and expanding programs," an INL news release said. She has held several senior leadership positions in consulting firms and nonprofit organizations within the energy industry and is "well known for her ability to lead teams and execute innovative programs, developing and streamlining processes to eliminate obstacles and achieve organizational success," the release said.
King holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Lynchburg College.
King spent 13 years with the Electric Power Research Institute before becoming the director of Nucleation Capital, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm that specialized in advanced nuclear research, the release said. There, she began to build relationships with advanced nuclear entrepreneurs and members of the investment community and developed an appreciation of the challenges facing emerging nuclear technologies in being able to compete within the broader energy and capital markets for funding.
“GAIN is a unique endeavor with a broad scope and a challenging mission, and there are a lot of exciting advances happening in nuclear right now,” King said in the release. “Our national lab system is uniquely positioned to help the advanced nuclear community commercialize their designs.”
In her new position, King will report to the previous head of the GAIN program at INL, Rita Baranwal. Barwanwal was appointed to lead the Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy in June after being nominated in late 2018. The GAIN program position was temporarily filled by one of INL's lead nuclear engineers while the lab selected a full-time director.
The lab said that King will have an effective starting date of Feb. 17 for the new role.