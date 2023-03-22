EBR II.jpg (copy)

For decades, the silver containment dome of Experimental Breeder Reactor-II has been a landmark on the eastern Idaho desert. The reactor was in operation from 1964 to 1994 before it was shut down. 

 Idaho National Laboratory

Idaho National Laboratory has transferred all Experimental Breeder Reactor-II spent nuclear fuel from wet to dry storage.

The U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy said in a Wednesday news release that the transfer is a "major milestone" in the Idaho Settlement Agreement and one of several requirements the U.S. Department of Energy is obligated to meet.


EBRII_DryCask_INL_Thumb

EBRII_DryCask_INL_Thumb

A dry storage cask containing Experimental Breeder Reactor-II sodium-bonded driver fuel is seen in this photo.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.