Idaho National Laboratory has transferred all Experimental Breeder Reactor-II spent nuclear fuel from wet to dry storage.
The U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy said in a Wednesday news release that the transfer is a "major milestone" in the Idaho Settlement Agreement and one of several requirements the U.S. Department of Energy is obligated to meet.
The milestone was reached nearly nine months ahead of schedule, the release said. Additionally, the project led to the recovery of uranium products that could be used for high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) material that will support the development of advanced reactors and fuels, the release said.
A dry storage cask containing Experimental Breeder Reactor-II sodium-bonded driver fuel is seen in this photo.
The landmark 1995 Settlement Agreement, also known as the Batt Agreement, was signed by DOE, the state and the U.S. Navy to support the cleanup and disposition of spent nuclear fuel, along with high-level and transuranic radioactive legacy waste at the site. Former Gov. Phil Batt, a Republican, was governor when the agreement, which set deadlines for nuclear waste removal, was first signed. Batt died March 4 on his 96th birthday.
The Office of Nuclear Energy said in Wednesday's release that the DOE had successfully transferred more than 100 shipments of EBR-II sodium-bonded driver fuel from wet to dry storage as part of the agreement to help fulfill its obligations.
“The removal of EBR-II fuel from wet-to-dry storage is a huge step forward in the Idaho Settlement Agreement,” said Kathryn Huff, Ph.D., assistant secretary for Nuclear Energy, in the release. “We will continue to safely and effectively manage the site’s legacy waste to keep our promise with the citizens of Idaho.”
A portion of the EBR-II fuel is being treated to recover uranium products which could potentially be used as a source for high-assay low-enriched uranium, which is a crucial material needed to develop and deploy advanced reactors, the release said.
The HALEU will be used to support fuel qualification testing and DOE-supported advanced reactor demonstration projects.
EBR-II was a sodium-cooled fast reactor that operated from 1964 to 1994, the release said. It generated power for the lab and supported reactor research and development projects.
By 1996, EBR-II’s spent nuclear fuel was removed and placed into wet storage. DOE started transferring the fuel to dry storage in 2011.
All U.S. spent nuclear fuel is initially stored in steel-lined concrete pools surrounded by water. It is later removed and placed in dry storage systems that are made of steel, concrete, and other materials to contain radiation, manage heat, and prevent nuclear fission, the release said.
The Office of Nuclear Energy and Office of Environmental Management will continue to work with INL to ensure that the DOE can meet its obligations under the Idaho Settlement Agreement, which calls for all radioactive waste to be removed from the desert site west of Idaho Falls by 2035.
