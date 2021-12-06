For the fourth consecutive year, Idaho National Laboratory is one of the leading disability employers in the country according to the National Organization on Disability.
The lab announced in a Thursday news release it was named a 2021 Leading Disability Employer for demonstrating exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities. The recognition encourages companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring people with disabilities, which includes increased retention and higher levels of employee engagement across the workforce, the release said.
“Congratulations to all the 2021 Leading Disability Employers for creating an inclusive and diverse workplace that allows people with disabilities to be successful,” National Organization on Disability President Carol Glazer said in the release. “NOD’s mission is to ensure that no ability is wasted, that all Americans, including those of us with disabilities, have an opportunity for enterprise, achievement, and earnings and that corporate America knows how to put our talents to work. These winning organizations have stepped up and are doing just that. We want to applaud their leadership and thank them for their commitment to hiring and retaining people with disabilities.”
The National Organization on Disability is a private, nonprofit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the millions of working age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. The organization works with companies to offer employment solutions, tailored to meet workforce needs.
The seal awarded to companies and organizations that are recognized as a Leading Disability Employer. INL received this recognition in 2021 fo…
Leading disability employers were announced at the National Organization on Disability’s virtual Corporate Leadership Council Annual Forum before an audience of over seven hundred company leaders, the release said.
INL completed a comprehensive assessment, the National Organization on Disability’s Disability Employment Tracker, to obtain the Leading Disability Employer seal, the release said. The assessment benchmarked disability inclusion programs along six critical areas:
• Climate and culture: Employees with disabilities featured in internal and external communications.
• Talent practices: Inclusive hiring processes specifically seeking to include individuals with disabilities.
• People practices: Learning experiences and panels to specifically highlight the perspective of employees with disabilities.
• Workplace and technology: A firm commitment to both physical and digital accessibility.
• Strategy and metrics: Using data to foster continuous improvement of people strategies that benefit everyone, but specifically individuals with disabilities.
• Veterans employment: New recruitment partnerships forged and Veterans and People with Disabilities Leadership Council membership growth by 75% in two years.
The assessment is confidential but organizations may opt to be considered for the Leading Disability Employer seal, which INL received. The National Organization on Disability scores responses based on disability employment practices, performance and the percentage of people with disabilities within their workforce, the release said.
“INL is honored to be recognized as a Leading Disability Employer for the fourth consecutive year,” said Robert Hillier, chief information officer and Information Management director, in the release. “Our mission success depends on us recruiting and retaining the best talent in the world. We hope this award inspires everyone to consider INL as a place to work, grow and develop their career.