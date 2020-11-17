An Idaho National Laboratory researcher just received the George C. Laurence Pioneering Award from the American Nuclear Society.
Ted Wood, a software analyst with INL’s Risk Assessment & Management Services Department who has been with INL for 32 years, is being honored at the society's 2020 virtual winter meeting, which runs from Monday to Thursday. The award, which honors people who have made outstanding pioneering contributions to the field of nuclear reactor safety philosophy, is named after Laurence, who was a pioneer in the Canadian nuclear program and former president of his country's Atomic Energy Control Board.
“Over many years, Ted Wood has made outstanding contributions to nuclear reactor safety and risk assessment,” Marianne Walck, Ph.D., INL deputy laboratory director for Science and Technology and chief research officer, said in a statement. “This recognition by the American Nuclear Society is a testimony to the value of the research and development performed at INL to support the continued contributions of nuclear energy to the global energy mix.”
Wood is the software team leader and lead software developer for Systems Analysis Programs for Hands-on Integrated Reliability Evaluations (SAPHIRE) 8 risk software, a program used by government and private industry that analyzes risk in reactors or other complex engineering systems.