A new tool developed by researchers at Idaho National Laboratory could help utilities protect the electric power grid.
The Structured Threat Intelligence Graph software, which recently was released on the code-hosting website GitHub, lets utility owners and operators "visualize, share, create and edit cyberthreat intelligence information," according to an INL news release.
“We’ve been working on the development of this tool for quite a while and have had success testing it with a major utility,” said Jed Haile, INL cybersecurity researcher and tool developer, in the release. “This software helps analysts process new threat information rapidly and makes it easier for them to find or create relationships between pieces of information.”
The software standardizes the collection of threat information and "converts complex data on cybersecurity vulnerabilities into a visualization that is easy to understand and act on," the release said. "With STIG, utility owners and operators have a common system for sharing threat intelligence information, thus increasing the chances of detecting and mitigating cyber exploits before they lead to a cyberattack."
Haile, INL Infrastructure Security Strategic Adviser Rita Foster and cybersecurity researchers Justin Cox and Zach Priest were instrumental in the tool’s development. INL researchers hope releasing it on GitHub will lead to other developers making it better. The INL team has been working with Southern California Edison, the primary electricity supplier for much of that region, to test the software. Edison sponsored the research that led to the software's development and the California Public Utilities Commission approved the release of the code.
It is available for free download at github.com/idaholab/STIG. The source code has been released under a BSD License.