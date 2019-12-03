Four Idaho National Laboratory technologies recently won prestigious national awards.
The R&D 100 Awards, which have been around since 1963 and are sometimes called the "Oscars of Innovation," recognize the top 100 revolutionary technologies of the year. This year's winners were announced in late October and will be recognized at an awards banquet in San Francisco on Thursday during this year's R&D 100 Conference. INL has now won 22 of these awards since 2005.
INL's four winning technologies were an electronic neutron generator calibration system; high-temperature irradiation-resistant thermocouples; wireless radio frequency signal identification and protocol reverse engineering; and consequence-driven cyber-informed engineering.
The first of these, called an N-meter for short, is a portable, reusable device that can be used to calibrate any electronic neutron generator, which are used by law enforcement and the military to detect harmful materials used in chemical, radiological and explosive attacks, regardless of the manufacturer.
"By enabling this vital step for ENGs, the device can help protect Americans from nuclear threats, improve natural resource exploration, create biomedical advances and much more," INL said in a news release.
The second, abbreviated HTIR-TC, can read fuel temperatures at the core of a reactor more precisely than previous instruments. The third invention could help to combat wireless attacks by monitoring networks, letting users respond to security breaches as they occur and taking steps such as alerting law enforcement, locating intruders or blocking unwanted data transmission. And consequence-driven cyber-informed engineering is a method to help protect against cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, INL said.
INL also was the lead on two finalist technologies, a lithium-ion battery defect detector and a wireless sensor system to monitor the positions of nuclear power plants' valves. The lab also provided support in the development of two other finalist technologies, an ionic gasifier to process waste into energy on which Cogent Energy Systems took the lead, and a power and cyberphysical energy systems modeling framework called the Hierarchical Engine for Large-scale Infrastructure Co-Simultion, or HELICS, that was developed by multiple national laboratories and led by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Wash.