Idaho National Laboratory will be well represented at the Idaho Technology Council's 10th annual Hall of Fame celebration, which will take place today at the Boise Centre.
INL, the nation’s leading center for nuclear energy research and development, is being inducted into the council's Hall of Fame, a council news release said.
The J.R. Simplot Company, a worldwide agribusiness firm headquartered in Boise, also is being inducted into the hall.
The companies "have had extraordinary impact on the success of Idaho’s technology ecosystem," the release said.
INL also has current and former employees and INL-developed technologies that are finalists for the Idaho Technology Council's Innovation Awards. The awards, presented by Stoel Rives, recognize groundbreaking accomplishments in five categories, the release said.
WiFIRE by Idaho National Laboratory is a finalist for Early-Stage Innovation of the Year, the release said. And the lab's Advanced Electrolyte Model is up for Commercialized Innovation of the Year.
And the Innovator of the Year finalists include Henry Chu, Ph.D., an armor research engineer at the lab, and Peter C. Kong, Ph.D., formerly the Plasma Process Group lead at INL, who supervises research and development at Cogent Energy as the Chief Technology Officer. Cogent Energy Systems, based in Merrifield, Va., does its technology development in Idaho Falls. Cogent has developed and demonstrated two full-scale waste-to-energy gasifiers in partnership with other organizations
Prior to the ITC Hall of Fame and the Innovation Awards presented by Stoel Rives, members of Idaho’s business and technology communities will exhibit their innovative products and technologies during an “Innovation Showcase” starting at 5 p.m. The dinner and program follow from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.