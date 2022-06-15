Netflix has released a four-part series on the 1979 partial meltdown and subsequent cleanup efforts at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania, and Idaho National Laboratory officials would like to talk about it.
INL, the nation’s nuclear energy research laboratory, will hold a community discussion to answer the public’s questions about the nuclear accident on Tuesday.
The community discussion builds on an education and outreach effort that the lab launched in 2019.
"Although the series focused heavily on whistleblower claims outside INL’s expertise, lab experts are well-versed in the events that caused the meltdown, the botched public communication in its early days, removing the damaged core and the industry-wide lessons learned," an INL news release said.
The release said INL has extensive experience evaluating different reactor concepts, handling nuclear fuel and materials, conducting post-accident analyses, and keeping employees and the public safe from radiation exposure.
"To share what they know, the lab has organized a series of expert panels to answer the public’s questions about the Three Mile Island meltdown, nuclear safety, radiation and the communication missteps made during that event," the release said.
Attendees are urged to bring their smartphones to participate in interactive polling about topics of interest. They also will be given an opportunity to be added to the waitlist for an INL tour. Attendees can submit questions in advance to nuclearquestions@inl.gov.
The session will be recorded and available on YouTube after the event, the release said.
The discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Multipurpose Room of the Bennion Student Union Building 1784 Science Center Drive.