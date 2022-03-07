This flow chart shows how the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit at the Idaho National Laboratory treats radioactive liquid by converting it into granulated solids that can be transferred to stainless steel canisters and stored in concrete vaults.
Image courtesy Idaho Cleanup Project
Construction on the 53,000-square-foot Integrated Waste Treatment Unit started in 2007.
Those sustained operations will involve the treatment of “highly radioactive” liquid waste, which will be converted into a “solid, granular, carbonate product” then transferred to stainless steel canisters and stored in concrete vaults, the report states.
The unit already processed about 19,000 gallons of simulated waste when the test run initially began Dec. 27, according to the report, filling 18 canisters over the course of about 10 days with no major process or plant stability issues observed.
After the resumed, 50-day test run is completed, the facility will be inspected to address any equipment issues. Then a system performance test will occur, followed by the gradual introduction of sodium-bearing waste and associated off-gas sampling, all before routine processing operations can begin.
The 53,000-square-foot Integrated Waste Treatment Unit was constructed in 2007 to treat 900,000 gallons of liquid sodium-bearing waste and turn it into a powder similar to laundry detergent. It was supposed to be up and running a decade ago.
A September 2019 report from the United States Government Accountability Office stated the cost for the IWTU project had “reached nearly $1 billion.” A more recent cost update was not available.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management expended $571 million from December 2006 through April 2012 to develop and construct the IWTU to treat the sodium-bearing waste. The 1995 settlement agreement between the state and the DOE requires that the sodium-bearing waste is converted to a solid form that it be ready for disposal outside of the state by a target date of 2035.