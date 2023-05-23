Greg Sosson, at right, EM deputy assistant secretary for safety, security and quality assurance, speaks with an Integrated Waste Treatment Unit operator during the facility’s first day of radiological operations last month at the Idaho National Laboratory Site.
The Integrated Waste Treatment Unit is now treating 100% liquid sodium-bearing waste. It's a milestone more than a decade in the making at the Department of Energy's desert site west of Idaho Falls.
The facility's contractor, the Idaho Environmental Coalition, announced the achievement in a Monday news release. To date, IWTU has converted more than 14,700 gallons of waste to a more stable, granular solid, the release said. Crews have filled 47 stainless-steel canisters with waste and safely stored them in the IWTU’s concrete storage vaults, the release said.
The Idaho Environmental Coalition, which is led by Jacobs and North Wind Portage, took over IWTU's operation in 2021 when the DOE selected it to manage cleanup operations at the Idaho National Laboratory site under a 10-year, $6.4 billion contract.
The original goal was for the facility, which started construction in 2007, to have finished treating waste by 2012. The 900,000 gallons of liquid waste that the facility was designed to treat is stored in three, nearly 60-year-old tanks that do not meet regulatory standards, the Post Register previously reported. Those tanks hold the last high-level radioactive liquid waste to be treated at the Idaho site, out of what once was millions of gallons.
The waste was generated during decontamination activities following historic spent nuclear fuel reprocessing runs at the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center, an activity that ended at the INL site in 1992, the release said.
The 1995 Settlement Agreement, also known as the Batt Agreement, required all liquid waste treatment to be completed, and the tanks closed, by the end of 2012. But years of setbacks meant missed deadlines and more than doubled IWTU's cost.
The delays also caused a yearslong impasse in which spent nuclear fuel for research purposes was blocked from entering the state. A modification to the settlement agreement was finally reached in November 2019. The modification, which allowed INL a waiver to bring in 25 commercial power spent nuclear fuel rods from the Byron Nuclear Generating Station in Illinois, was contingent on DOE proving its ability to successfully treat the liquid radioactive waste.
IWTU started to hold test runs on simulant in the fall of 2018. It finally started treating radioactive waste in April of this year, processing a blend that was 10% sodium-bearing waste and 90% non-radioactive simulated waste, or simulant, the release said. The treatment blend was increased to 50% waste and 50% simulant before progressing to 100% sodium-bearing waste based on the plant’s operating conditions, the release said.
Ultimately, the waste will be disposed of at a national geologic waste repository.
Next month, IWTU crews will initiate a system performance test to demonstrate compliance with established performance standards and determine adequate operating conditions under the facility’s permit, the release said. The INL site is working closely with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to ensure compliance during the initial stages of radiological operations. The Department of Environmental Quality will be on site during the performance of the upcoming test.
