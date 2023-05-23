IEC_IWTU_WASTEintoPLANT_APRIL2023 024

Greg Sosson, at right, EM deputy assistant secretary for safety, security and quality assurance, speaks with an Integrated Waste Treatment Unit operator during the facility’s first day of radiological operations last month at the Idaho National Laboratory Site.

 THE BISON & THE BIRD

The Integrated Waste Treatment Unit is now treating 100% liquid sodium-bearing waste. It's a milestone more than a decade in the making at the Department of Energy's desert site west of Idaho Falls.

The facility's contractor, the Idaho Environmental Coalition, announced the achievement in a Monday news release. To date, IWTU has converted more than 14,700 gallons of waste to a more stable, granular solid, the release said. Crews have filled 47 stainless-steel canisters with waste and safely stored them in the IWTU’s concrete storage vaults, the release said.


