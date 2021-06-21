Idaho National Laboratory is partnering with Shoshone-Bannock School District #537 to create educational and career technical job opportunities for tribal students.
On June 22, representatives from the school district and the laboratory’s main contractor, Battelle Energy Alliance, will sign a memorandum of understanding to establish a career technical education and job placement program for Shoshone-Bannock students.
The program will create scholarship opportunities, internships and career pathways for the school district’s students, according to a news release from INL.
INL K-12 Education Program Director Jennifer Jackson said one of the laboratory’s goals is to give equitable opportunities for STEM education to underserved communities.
“We provide opportunities for underrepresented students,” Jakson said. “We are going there to build this program to provide more resources and support them so we can level the playing field for them.”
One of the district’s goals is for the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School to be designated as a STEM school by the state of Idaho, the release says. As the district develops its STEM curriculum, INL will create work-based learning opportunities for students, including six-week apprenticeships and on-site internships for 11th and 12th-grade students at the junior and senior high school. INL will also share technology and equipment with the district.
INL will staff project leads to work with students at the school to facilitate and develop STEM programs, Jackson said.
The memorandum of understanding signing ceremony is open to the public. It will take place at 6 p.m., June 22, in the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask inside the school to comply with the Fort Hall Reservation mask mandate.
Laboratory Director John Wagner, Deputy Laboratory Director Juan Alvarez and Jackson will represent Battelle Energy Alliance at the signing. Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Devon Boyer, Shoshone-Bannock School District Chairwoman Becki Ingawanup and Superintendent Jonathan Braack will also be at the signing.