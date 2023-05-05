Idaho Cleanup Project
Buy Now

Connie Flohr, manager of the Idaho Cleanup Project, speaks at the commemoration of the wet-to-dry spent fuel transfer at the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center in this file photo from March 28.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

Gov. Brad Little wrote a letter to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on Monday, commemorating the start of the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit’s operations last month and granting permission for 25 spent nuclear fuel rods to be shipped from Byron Nuclear Generating Station to Idaho National Laboratory for research purposes.

“Congratulations to the workforce on meeting another important milestone in the Idaho Cleanup Project,” he wrote. “I look forward to meeting with you and your team when IWTU completes processing of all 900,000 gallons of liquid waste.”

Download PDF Gov. Brad Little's May 1 letter to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm
Gov. Brad Little's letter congratulates the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit for commencing operations and grants permission to ship 25 spent nuclear fuel rods to Idaho National Laboratory for research purposes.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.