Connie Flohr, manager of the Idaho Cleanup Project, speaks at the commemoration of the wet-to-dry spent fuel transfer at the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center in this file photo from March 28.
Gov. Brad Little wrote a letter to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on Monday, commemorating the start of the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit’s operations last month and granting permission for 25 spent nuclear fuel rods to be shipped from Byron Nuclear Generating Station to Idaho National Laboratory for research purposes.
“Congratulations to the workforce on meeting another important milestone in the Idaho Cleanup Project,” he wrote. “I look forward to meeting with you and your team when IWTU completes processing of all 900,000 gallons of liquid waste.”
On Wednesday,Connie Flohr, the Department of Energy's Idaho Cleanup Project manager, provided the Leadership In Nuclear Energy Commission with an update on the sodium-bearing waste operations at the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit.
“Right now we are running on a blended feed of 10% feed and 90% simulant,” Flohr said. “To date more than 25 canisters have been filled and that translates to a little over 3,700 gallons of actual sodium-bearing waste having gone through the facility” since April 12.
The 53,000-square-foot facility treats liquid radioactive and hazardous waste that was stored underground in three 300,000-gallon tanks, according to an Idaho Environmental Coalition handout. It converts the liquid waste into a granular solid, the solid waste will be stored in stainless-steel canisters within concrete vaults at the facility. Ultimately, the waste will be disposed of at a national geologic waste repository, the Post Register previously reported.
Flohr said the feed will rampto a 50% waste, 50% simulant feed by the end of next week. After two more weeks the contractor will begin routine operations with a 100% waste feed.
Because the cleanup project contractor, the Idaho Environmental Coalition, was able to get the IWTU operational, Little's letter allows for a limited quantity of spent fuel to be shipped into the state in accordance with a 2019 supplement agreement to the 1995 Settlement Agreement.
“INL’s receipt of the research fuel will identify important solutions to the United States’ energy challenges and advance our nation’s energy independence and security,” Little wrote. “… The one-time waiver of the agreement’s prohibitions will further protect the people of Idaho and ensure INL’s continued success into the future. The United States is, of course, not relieved of its obligation to remove legacy nuclear waste from Idaho, nor does this one-time waiver indicate Idaho’s willingness to allow nuclear waste to be stored in Idaho either permanently or on an interim basis inconsistent with the 1995 Settlement Agreement.”
