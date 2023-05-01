Energy Days

The College of Eastern Idaho's inaugural Energy Days event will connect students and community members with Idaho National Laboratory and energy leaders.

 Courtesy photo Idaho National Laboratory

Come learn about the future of energy in the region at a brand-new Energy Days event, hosted by the College of Eastern Idaho, on Thursday.

Leaders at the Idaho National Laboratory, legislators and other energy providers will be sharing information with the public about current projects and employment opportunities.


