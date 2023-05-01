Come learn about the future of energy in the region at a brand-new Energy Days event, hosted by the College of Eastern Idaho, on Thursday.
Leaders at the Idaho National Laboratory, legislators and other energy providers will be sharing information with the public about current projects and employment opportunities.
“Members of the community should attend this event because it will give them an interesting and cool approach to understanding what’s happening not just at the laboratory, but how these technologies will impact us,” said Hope Morrow, INL's workforce and economic development program manager. “We’re connecting all of the dots together and showcasing what good work is happening in the energy industry. We may even connect people to a job or an internship too.”
High schoolers, college students, interested adults and professionals are all invited to attend. The event is also intended to help raise awareness about education and retraining opportunities that can help individuals prepare to participate in the workforce in the future.
“This is definitely an event that the entire community is welcome to,” said Amanda Logan, College of Eastern Idaho director of external affairs. “INL along with several other partners — Battelle Energy Alliance, Idaho Falls Power, the Idaho Environmental Coalition, Naval Nuclear Laboratory etc. — approached us about holding this event next week in conjunction with when the Leadership In Nuclear Energy commission will be in town. It’s taking advantage of all of the expertise in that group and in the INL leadership and other partners' leadership.”
Energy Days begins at 7:30 a.m. with an “Up and Atom Breakfast” in the College of Eastern Idaho’s boardroom in Building 3, where state Reps. Britt Raybould and Rick Cheatum will speak alongside Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, deputy chief of staff-director of intergovernmental affairs to Gov. Brad Little, and John Kotek, the Nuclear Energy Institute’s senior vice president of policy development and public affairs. Food will be provided. Registration for the breakfast is available at tinyurl.com/EnergyDaysbreakfast. Advanced registration is not required for the other portions of Energy Days.
After breakfast, attendees will be able to listen to the Energy Speaker Series from 8:45 to 12:30 p.m. in the boardroom, the college said in a news release. Leaders will present about integrated energy systems, micro and small modular reactors, hydrogen technology, bioenergy as sustainable fuel, energy technologies in eastern Idaho, environmental impacts, building at the site and cybersecurity, according to an event flyer.
From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., students from area high schools and the College of Eastern Idaho will be able to ask questions to senior INL energy leaders and learn more about advanced energy, employment opportunities and how the site benefits the community, the release said. Panelists for this Youth Forum Town Hall include John Wagner, Idaho National Laboratory director, Ty Blackford, Idaho Environmental Coalition president and program manager, Dana Kirkham, Idaho Environmental Coalition director of regulatory and strategic affairs, and John Revier, Idaho National Laboratory director of external engagement and communications.
Later, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the film “Nuclear Now” will be showing in Building 5, room 531. The documentary, directed by Oliver Stone, presents nuclear energy “as a safe, low-emissions energy solution in the face of climate change,” the release said. The screening room has seating for 80 to 90 people, Logan said.
