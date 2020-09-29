The National Reactor Innovation Center will host its first webinar in the series “What Inspires Us” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. today.
The webinar coincides with the launch of NRIC’s new website that will share progress as the center supports innovators building U.S. advanced nuclear energy technologies designed for the 21st century energy landscape.
The 90-minute webinar will be moderated by Ashley Finan, director of NRIC. She will be joined by Mark Peters, Idaho National Laboratory director, and Suzanne Baker, creative director at the University of Michigan’s Fastest Path to Zero Initiative and founder of Good Energy Collective. The speakers will talk about what inspires them to promote nuclear energy as part of the broader clean energy initiative. Register for this webinar by clicking here.
The updated website is structured to match NRIC’s mission to accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear energy by inspiring stakeholders and the public, empowering innovators, and delivering results. NRIC, which is led by INL, enables collaborators to harness the world-class capabilities of the U.S. national laboratory system.
NRIC is dedicated to demonstrating advanced reactors by the end of 2025. The updated website will provide information for communities, innovators and national laboratories to meet this commitment.
The website includes information about the purpose of NRIC and the scope of NRIC’s mission, updates on projects and initiatives, historical context, and resources for stakeholders. It invites users to request information and assistance, and provides links to recent publications and news releases.
“Over the past year, our team has been rapidly building capabilities and working with stakeholders in order to demonstrate advanced reactors by the end of 2025 and support long-term innovation in nuclear energy,” said Finan. “We now have an improved online platform that allows businesses, innovators and communities to learn more about NRIC and our partners and to follow our progress.”