Nuclear Care Partners is hosting a book drive on Sept. 6 in partnership with Lincoln Court Assisted and Senior Living.
Former Idaho National Laboratory workers are asked to bring a book to the Nuclear Care Partners office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, at 354 West Sunnyside Road Suite C, and enjoy a free sweet snack. Books will be donated to local hospitals, schools and charities in the Idaho Falls area.
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 18, Nuclear Care Partners is inviting former INL and U.S. Department of Energy workers to Lincoln Court, 850 Lincoln Drive, to enjoy homemade Rice Krispie Treats and other snacks.
People can RSVP to either event by calling 208-991-3916.
Nuclear Care Partners advocates and tries to secure benefits for former atomic workers who have developed serious illnesses due to their work.