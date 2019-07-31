Nuclear Care Partners is throwing a picnic next month for former U.S. Department of Energy, Idaho National Laboratory and Argonne-West workers.
The Atomic Heroes Hometown Picnic will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 in Bottolfsen Park, West Grand Avenue, Arco. Former workers can call 208-715-3025 to RSVP. The picnic is free and will include food, games and prizes, a Nuclear Care Partners news release said.
“I feel so privileged to serve these former atomic workers,” said local Nuclear Care Partners nurse Kathy McDonald in the release. “I love being able to give them the care that allows them to live the life they want to live and share in their amazing stories.”
Nuclear Care Partners provides guidance on benefits to former nuclear workers who have developed serious illnesses due to workplace exposure to toxins and radiation. The group said in a news release the picnic would let former nuclear workers meet their staff, who will be there to answer people’s questions about federal benefits. And, Nuclear Care Partners said, the picnic would “connect and celebrate the former atomic workers who served our nation’s defense with their work in the nuclear weapons development industry.”
