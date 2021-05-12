Wednesday’s meeting of the Leadership in Nuclear Energy Commission touched on the biggest energy-related stories in Idaho and across the country.
The cornerstone of the commission’s most recent quarterly meeting was a presentation from the leaders of multiple companies that design and engineer nuclear reactors. NuScale, one of the major private partners for INL, spoke about its developing technology as did TerraPower, Oklo, and X-energy.
NuScale’s chief strategy officer Chris Colbert combined the discussion about nuclear power with another major interest of the commission: cybersecurity. Colbert used last week’s ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which took down one of the East Coast’s largest oil pipelines and has led to widespread panic buying of gasoline, to show the need for a diverse energy grid.
“To have a resilient resource available to you, in the event of disruption due to a cyber attack, is a handy thing to have. We have been expecting that kind of attack to happen much sooner,” Colbert said.
During a Q&A at the end of Wednesday’s meeting, a commissioner asked the energy company leaders asked about the role nuclear power could play in Congressman Mike Simpson’s proposed plan for the Snake River. Simpson announced the Columbia Basin Initiative earlier this year, which would breach four dams in Washington to help preserve the river’s population of salmon and steelhead.
X-energy CEO Clay Sell said that nuclear reactors seemed like a natural solution to the energy impacts of the plan on Washington and Idaho.
“If you start talking about taking down the Snake River dams and the hydropower, it only increases the long-term need for advanced, stabilized nuclear energy that can replace those assets,” Sell said.
The next meeting of the LINE Commission will be held Aug. 20, likely in-person in Idaho Falls. U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher is scheduled to attend the meeting.