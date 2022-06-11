A study about nuclear waste from small modular reactors, published May 31 by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is being criticized for including several significant inaccurate statements.
The study, published by a team of researchers from Stanford University and the University of British Columbia, called into question claims that small modular reactors offer a cleaner nuclear power option.
The study's co-authors included Allison Macfarlane, the former head of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Nuclear energy reporter Dan Yurman detailed what he saw as "significant issues regarding the findings of the report" in a blog post on his site neutronbytes.com.
Yurman noted that a Stanford News article on the study included "a caveat the size of the Brooklyn Bridge," in that none of the small modular reactors are in operation yet and that some of the reactors' designs are proprietary, which kept the study's authors from being able to fully examine them.
"This is a significant shortcoming of the report," Yurman wrote. "The absence of quality assured test data is a compelling reason to question the report as a whole as well as its particular findings. Had the authors called for such testing, rather than leaping to conclusion in its absence, the report might have built a stronger case for its conclusion."
The Stanford article said the study's lead author Lindsay Krall analyzed the nuclear waste streams from three types of small modular reactors being developed by Toshiba, NuScale, and Terrestrial Energy.
Oregon-based NuScale Power plans to build at the U.S. Department of Energy desert site west of Idaho Falls.
After the study was published NuScale officials wrote a letter about it to National Academy of Sciences about the paper "due to the factual errors related to NuScale’s technology and design contained within the paper."
The company claims the study used "outdated design information for the energy capacity of the NuScale fuel design and wrong assumptions for the material used in the reactor reflector, and on burnup of the fuel."
In the letter NuScale's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer José N. Reyes, Ph.D., wrote that "Because PNAS is widely recognized as an authoritative source of high-impact original research, publications in PNAS are widely read and frequently cited. As such, errors in PNAS papers require prompt correction."
Terrestrial Energy officials also responded to the paper, saying they were "deeply disappointed in the poor quality of this article and its numerous and significant factual errors," in the study.
David LeBlanc, Terrestrial Energy's Chief Technology Officer, wrote in a letter to the Academy that the study in "several instances implies that any single shortfall of any small modular (SMR) system is universal to other SMR designs." Because of that, LeBlanc wrote, the article didn't meet the Academy’s high standards.
Among statements he found fault with was the article’s conclusion that “Molten salt- and sodium-cooled SMRs will use highly corrosive and pyrophoric fuels and coolants that, following irradiation, will become highly radioactive.”
LeBlanc called the conclusion "the most egregious case in point."
"Such a statement ignores well-established fact in the field: No reactor uses or proposes using pyrophoric fuels," LeBlanc wrote in the letter. "While sodium reactors indeed have a pyrophoric coolant, the coolant does not become highly radioactive. However, the sentence clearly implies both molten salt and sodium cooled reactors have pyrophoric fuels and coolants, which is simply false."
In noting that numerous nuclear experts who have weighed in on the paper, Yurman concluded, "It is entirely predictable that there will be more and considerable criticism of the report from developers of SMRs and the nuclear energy industry in general."