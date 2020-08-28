The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission completed its Phase 6 review of the design certification application for NuScale Power's small modular reactor with the issuance of the Final Safety Evaluation Report.
NuScale Power announced Friday in a news release that it had completed the last and final phase.
The Final Safety Evaluation Report represents completion of the technical review and approval of the NuScale SMR design, the release said. With this final phase of NuScale’s design certification application now complete, customers can proceed with plans to develop NuScale power plants with the understanding that the NRC has approved the safety aspects of the NuScale design, the release said.
“This is a significant milestone not only for NuScale, but also for the entire U.S. nuclear sector and the other advanced nuclear technologies that will follow." NuScale Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Hopkins said in the release. "This clearly establishes the leadership of NuScale and the U.S. in the race to bring SMRs to market.”
NuScale’s design certification application was completed in December 2016 and accepted by the NRC in March 2017. The company spent more than $500 million, with the backing of Fluor, and invested 2 million labor hours to develop the information needed to prepare its design certification application, the release said. The company also submitted 14 separate Topical Reports in addition to the more than 12,000 pages for its design certification application and provided more than 2 million pages of supporting information for NRC audits.
Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems is working with NuScale Power to build 12 reactors at the U.S. Department of Energy site west of Idaho Falls, helping to power UAMPS members including Idaho Falls as well as providing Idaho National Laboratory with power for research. The other three dozen or so cities that have signed on to the Carbon Free Power Project to take a share of the power produced by the small modular reactors are mostly in Utah.
Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters in a statement released by the lab congratulated NuScale on receiving NRC’s final safety evaluation report.
“NuScale was the first company to enter the U.S. small modular reactor market and pioneered a refreshed regulatory approach for innovative reactor designs," Peters said in the statement. "This marks a milestone achievement for NuScale and contributes to a diversity of fission reactor designs, which, over time, will speed reactor technology adoption.”
NuScale has signed small modular reactor agreements with entities in the U.S., Canada, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Jordan, the release said. Similar agreements with other entities are being negotiated.