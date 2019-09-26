The company that is developing the small modular reactors planned for the U.S. Department of Energy site west of Idaho Falls announced Thursday it is working with a Czech utility to explore the use of small nuclear reactors there.
The agreement with ČEZ Group calls for the sharing of nuclear and technical expertise between the two companies as they examine applications for NuScale’s reactors. Specifically, NuScale and ČEZ will exchange information relating to nuclear supply chain development, construction, and operation and maintenance.
"I am confident that the simplified design and resulting lower operating costs of NuScale’s SMR make us the ideal technology to help ČEZ meet a growing demand for cost-effective, carbon-free energy,” said NuScale Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Hopkins. “This agreement highlights the rapidly growing international interest in our technology, and will give us the opportunity to examine how best to deploy the NuScale SMR in Europe in the coming years.”
The project west of Idaho Falls would be the first of it's kind. NuScale is working on a similar project in Tennessee and has also reported international interest in the idea. The reactor designs are being reviewed by federal regulators now and the ones here are expected to go online in the mid-2020s.
ČEZ operates two nuclear power plants. Nuclear power provides about a third of the Czech Republic's electricity.
“We have a long-term orientation on new solutions and technologies," said CEO Daniel Beneš. "Our technical-engineering company UJV Rez is already researching small modular reactors, which represent an important future alternative that cannot be ignored. This partnership with NuScale is a next logical step in our efforts."