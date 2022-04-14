The Department of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office on Wednesday announced that Idaho National Laboratory has been chosen as the site to “design, build, and demonstrate a mobile microreactor” for its Project Pele program.
The program’s goal is to “construct an inherently safe by design nuclear microreactor capable of being transported by the DoD and able to deliver 1-5 megawatts of electrical power for a minimum of three years of full power operation,” a Department of Defense news release said.
INL will assemble and initially operate the reactor, which will be the first electricity-generating Generation IV nuclear reactor built in the U.S., the release said. The world’s first reactor was the HTR-PM, a Chinese reactor, which “first reached criticality in September 2021,” the release said.
Project Pele is targeted to provide the Department of Defense with “a resilient, carbon-free energy source that would not add to the DoD’s fuel needs, while supporting mission-critical operations in remote and austere environments,” the release said.
At present the Department of Defense uses “approximately 30 terawatt-hours of electricity per year and more than 10 million gallons of fuel per day,” the release said. Those consumption levels are expected to grow “due to anticipated electrification of the non-tactical vehicle fleet and maturation of future energy-intensive capabilities,” according to the release.
The Strategic Capabilities Office is considering engineering designs for the project developed by competing teams from BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC, in Lynchburg, Virginia, and X-energy LLC, in Greenbelt, Maryland. The winning design will be announced later this spring.
“Thanks to the tireless work of the contract teams, the valuable input from local stakeholders, and the talented and experienced NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) technical support teams at the Department of Energy and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, we are confident that an inherently safe by design mobile microreactor can be constructed and demonstrated safely at Idaho National Laboratory,” said Dr. Jeff Waksman, Project Pele program manager, in the release.
“Advanced nuclear power has the potential to be a strategic game-changer for the United States, both for the DoD and for the commercial sector. For it to be adopted, it must first be successfully demonstrated under real world operating conditions.”
The Pele reactor is to be a single prototype, which will be demonstrated only within the U.S., under the safety oversight of the Department of Energy, the release said. The Department of Defense will decide at a later date whether to transition the technology and to use it operationally.
“Project Pele is an exciting opportunity to advance energy resilience and reduce carbon emissions while also helping to shape safety and nonproliferation standards for advanced reactors around the world,” said Jay Dryer, SCO director, in the release.