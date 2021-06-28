The U.S. Department of Energy and Fluor Idaho have submitted a Class 3 Permit Modification Request to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for modifications made to the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit component of the {span}Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center{/span} Liquid Waste Management System Partial Permit.
The public can offer comments or submit questions to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality until August 2.
A Class 3 permit modification request covers major changes that “substantially alter the facility or its operations,” according to an EPA Permit Modifications for Hazardous Waste Management Facilities handbook.
Fluor has made several modifications to remedy problems found during testing at IWTU.
A summary of the modifications are:
- Seal Water Tank Modifications — Modification to the waste feed pump seal water tank and removal of the seal water tank level indication and automatic waste feed cut off function for instrument L-C-231-3.
- Dry and Wet Decontamination System Modifications — Upgrades to the radiological decontamination capabilities of the IWTU sodium-bearing waste treatment system and the product transfer and loadout system.
- Process Gas Filter (PGF) Modifications — Replacing the Inconel 625 sintered metal filter elements in the PGF with Refractron SF15 ceramic filter elements and increasing the supply volume for the PGF pulse-back system.
- Carbon Reduction Reformer and Autothermal Gas Thermocouple Modification — Addition of 36 new thermocouples to the shell of the CRR to provide additional monitoring for vessel shell integrity.
- Other modifications/changes to permitted drawings
- Administrative, editorial, and other permit changes including replacing the Operations and Maintenance schedule for IWTU instruments in Table D-9 with Footnote ‘a’ used for the rest of the Volume 14 instruments, and to allow the IWTU condensate collection tank (TKSRH-14) to receive radiological liquid waste from IWTU decontamination activities.
Brian English, hazardous waste permits supervisor with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says the department is comfortable with the changes that Fluor has made. “We worked with them [Fluor] throughout. They’ve done a lot of testing and these changes are the result of the testing they’ve done,” said English
IWTU was created to process sodium-bearing waste, converting the 900,000 gallons of liquid waste into a hard, sand like material of sodium carbonate that will be stored in roughly 16 barrels.
“Sodium-bearing waste contains radioactive impurities removed from the solvent which is used to recover the uranium from the dissolved spent nuclear fuel,” according to a Leadership in Nuclear Energy Commission report.
It is still unclear where the processed waste will be stored.
The entire permit modification request can be found at:
https://inldigitallibrary.inl.gov/PRR/IWTU%20Class%203%20PMR_June%202021.pdf#search=Class%203%20permit%20modification
Comments should be submitted before Aug. 2 on the DEQ site: https://www.deq.idaho.gov/public-information/public-comment-opportunities/ or mailed to: 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, Idaho, 83706