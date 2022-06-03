Small modular reactors, like those Oregon-based NuScale Power plans to build at the U.S. Department of Energy desert site west of Idaho Falls, have been described by the DOE as a "key part" of its "goal to develop safe, clean, and affordable nuclear power options."
But a study published Tuesday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences casts doubt on the technology's clean-energy claims. The study was published by a team of researchers from Stanford University and the University of British Columbia. The co-authors include Allison Macfarlane, the former head of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
After studying designs from three different small modular reactor manufacturers — NuScale Power, Toshiba, and Terrestrial Energy — the researchers concluded that "most small modular reactor designs will actually increase the volume of nuclear waste in need of management and disposal," the study's lead author Lindsay Krall told Stanford News.
Krall is a former MacArthur Postdoctoral Fellow at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation.
But officials with the small modular reactor manufacturers took issue with the study, claiming it used outdated information and wrong assumptions.
NuScale Power plans to build six, 77-megawatt modules at the DOE site west of Idaho Falls to generate 462 megawatts of carbon-free electricity for the Carbon Free Power Project. The Carbon Free Power Project is an initiative spearheaded by Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, a public power consortium of which Idaho Falls Power is a member. The project, which is expected to be operational by 2030, originally called for 12 small modular reactors to be built but those plans were scaled back last summer after some of the cities that were to take part dropped out.
Many analysts have stated that small modular reactors will significantly reduce spent nuclear fuel generated when compared to larger, conventional nuclear reactors but Krall and her co-authors called that "overly optimistic," according to the Stanford News article.
Diane Hughes, NuScale's vice president of marketing and communication, disagreed with the study's conclusions, saying its information was flawed.
She told The Register, a British technology news website, that her company's small modular reactors produce waste consistent with "well-established storage guidelines" the U.S. has been using for more than six decades.
"The study uses outdated design information for the energy capacity of the NuScale fuel design, wrong assumptions for the material used in the reactor reflector, and incorrect assumptions on burn-up of the fuel," Hughes told The Register.
She also told The Register that NuScale's view is supported by information it presented to the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and that the study applies conclusions that don't apply to NuScale's technology.
Terrestrial Energy CEO Simon Irish told The Register that his company's plant "generates electric power at nearly 50 percent higher thermal efficiency than a conventional reactor, so clearly it produces less radioactive waste or activity per unit power."
A Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions spokesperson told The Register that the company didn't participate in the study and that the study's "methodology and/or condition of this study are not clear," so the company couldn't comment on its conclusion.
The Stanford News article said that "results from case studies were corroborated by theoretical calculations and a broader design survey." However, Rodney Ewing, one of the co-authors, told Stanford News that because some of the designs of the reactors are proprietary, it created additional hurdles to the research.
Ewing is the Frank Stanton Professor in Nuclear Security at Stanford and co-director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation.
“The analysis was difficult, because none of these reactors are in operation yet,” Ewing told Stanford News.