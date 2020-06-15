Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will make an announcement about advanced nuclear energy efforts while visiting Idaho National Laboratory this week.
Brouillette will tour facilities at the main laboratory facility along U.S. Highway 20 and the CyberCore Integration Center in Idaho Falls on Thursday. INL spokeswoman Sarah Neumann said Brouillette's announcement would likely come while at the locations in Idaho Falls that afternoon.
The CyberCore Integration Center is one of the main building for the lab's cybersecurity efforts and hosts partnerships with businesses and regional colleges to combat cyberthreats.
Brouillette was promoted from deputy secretary to lead the Department of Energy on Dec. 4. He had previously been an assistant secretary within the department from 2001 to 2003 and served on the Louisiana State Mineral and Energy Board.