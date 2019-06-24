The U.S. Senate voted 86-5 on Thursday to confirm Dr. Rita Baranwal as assistant secretary of energy for nuclear energy.
Currently, Baranwal is the director of the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear, a national program to organize the regulations and funding for nuclear projects that is managed by Idaho National Laboratory.
President Donald Trump nominated her in October to be assistant secretary for nuclear energy in the Department of Energy. In that role, she will lead the Office of Nuclear Energy, which promotes nuclear power research and will oversee INL. Trump still needs to provide Baranwal with a commission and swear her into the office before she officially begins the job.
Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo were among those who voted to confirm Baranwal.
"Dr. Baranwal understands the innermost workings and needs of the INL and other national labs, and I look forward to working with her to further spur our nation’s nuclear energy leadership,” Crapo said in a written statement after the vote Thursday.
“I am confident Dr. Baranwal will bring the same commitment to innovation and excellence in her new role at DOE, and I know the Department will benefit greatly from her expertise,” Risch said in his written statement.
Baranwal holds degrees in material science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Michigan. Before taking over as director of GAIN in 2016, she worked as a materials manager at Bechtel Bettis Inc. and as the director of technology for Westinghouse Electric Corporation.
INL spokeswoman Teresa Krynicki said that John Jackson, Ph.D., an INL engineer who manages GAIN's technical interface and the Nuclear Science User Facilities program, will take over as acting head of GAIN as Baranwal transitions into the assistant secretary role.