A 113,000-acre fire on the U.S. Department of Energy site west of Idaho Falls is expected to be fully contained Friday evening.
As of Thursday morning the Sheep Fire was about 60 percent contained with no flames visible, according to a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.
Fire crews continued to monitor the fire Thursday and worked the perimeter to extend containment lines and look for hot spots. Conditions were hazy but no smoke was visible.
The fire, which was started by lightning strikes Monday evening, quickly grew into the biggest fire on INL land in the past 25 years at least and the second-biggest wildfire in the lower 48 states so far this year. Firefighters from INL, the Bureau of Land Management and numerous local departments have been battling it.
No people have been injured by the fire and no structures have been damaged other than some power lines and poles. Most INL facilities at the desert site were closed to all but essential personnel Tuesday and Wednesday as a precaution. The lab went back to normal operations Thursday.