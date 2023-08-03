The Idaho National Laboratory recognized some of its top-performing interns Thursday during an Intern Poster Session and award ceremony Thursday at the Energy Innovation Laboratory in Idaho Falls.
“One of the takeaways is how committed they all are to the mission of the lab and the country, either from an energy perspective or a security perspective,” said Todd Combs, Associate Laboratory Director of Energy and Environment Science and Technology.
First place and runner-up awards were issued in five categories: nuclear operations, nuclear research and experiments, clean energy development, critical infrastructure and cybersecurity and INL business, communication and support operations.
Eva Homberger, a senior in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, won first place in nuclear operations for her project entitled “Flow orifice design: Measuring degas flow of experiment loops in the Advanced Test Reactor.”
“I was working with the experiment engineering team at ATR this summer,” Homberger said. “My project was designing a new flow orifice for several of the loops in ATR … which will measure the flow rate for one of the pipes in the loop pressurizer system because the current orifice is not properly sized to ideally measure the rate to the degas line.”
She enjoyed collaborating with her mentor and observing the different parts of the reactor that helped her connect her classroom learning to real life.
Omobolade Odedoyin, an applied mathematics and statistics major from Johns Hopkins University, took first in the nuclear research and experiments division for “Predicting solution color in solvent extraction using machine learning and non-traditional sensor measurements.”
In clean energy development, the winner was Ananya Patil, a materials engineering major from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Her submission examined “Field deployable repair of (a) lightweight material preprocessing system.”
Daniel Carlebach, an electrical engineering major from University of Michigan, won in critical infrastructure and cybersecurity for “Thermal constraint violations as a result of ambient adjusted transmission line ratings.”
In the business, communication and support operations category, Idaho State University student Jayce Packer, an accounting and finance major, earned the top prize for his “Managing fraud risk” submission.
Finally, the best technical presentation award went to Trevor Franklin, a mechanical engineering student from Virginia Commonwealth University, for “New developments and verification of the fusion blanket simulation capabilities in the MOOSE framework.”
The laboratory also honored Bradly Pence, a technician at the Material and Fuels Complex, with its “Intern Mentor of the Year” award.
“Brad Pence goes out of his way to make sure I am able to get out on jobs and feel included in things that get done in the facilities we maintain as instrumentation and calibration technicians,” said National University Programs Director Michelle Thiel Bingham, reading a quote from his nomination. “… He is an effective communicator, an outstanding leader, a great technician and an even better mentor.”
To date in 2023, 542 interns in 164 different majors have worked at the laboratory. They represent 182 academic institutions in 43 states, Washington, D.C., Italy, France and Poland, according to an INL fact sheet.
About 30% of the interns -162- from Idaho. They come from Idaho State University, Brigham Young University-Idaho, College of Eastern Idaho, University of Idaho, Boise State University, College of Southern Idaho and College of Western Idaho.
Internship participants represent a diverse field — including citizens from 31 other nations, lab officials reported.
The program participants carry a high level of enthusiasm to their work at the lab.
“They just bring such an energy,” said Jimi Burtenshaw, intern specialist for INL.
Many of today’s interns have the potential to become future INL employees.
“We really look forward to seeing them take that back to university, finish up and then hopefully come back and work for us someday,” Combs said.
According to the fact sheet, 40% of the interns are graduate students, while 60% are pursuing their undergraduate degrees.
The laboratory’s reputation as the top nuclear energy research helps it draw in some of the brightest minds and rising scholars.
“With the work that we are doing in energy in the broad spectrum, not only are we gaining broader recognition within the United States, but also international communities as well,” Thiel Bingham said.
