INL Intern awards
Idaho National Laboratory’s Associate Lab Director Todd Combs (far left) and National University Programs Director Michelle Thiel Bingham (far right) presented first place awards to interns Jayce Packer, Omobolade Odedoyin, Trevor Franklin, Ananya Patil, Daniel Carlebach and Eva Homberger (left to right) in the Intern Poster Session Thursday.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The Idaho National Laboratory recognized some of its top-performing interns Thursday during an Intern Poster Session and award ceremony Thursday at the Energy Innovation Laboratory in Idaho Falls.

“One of the takeaways is how committed they all are to the mission of the lab and the country, either from an energy perspective or a security perspective,” said Todd Combs, Associate Laboratory Director of Energy and Environment Science and Technology.


