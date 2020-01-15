U.S. 20 West is expected to remain closed as law enforcement work to clean up spilled diesel fuel from a crash this morning.
According to a news release from the Idaho National Laboratory, the crash involved a bus carrying 30 INL employees, as well as a fuel tanker, two government vehicles and two private vehicles.
Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Specialist Megan Stark said the highway is expected to be closed for the rest of the day. The department is recommending traffic between Idaho Falls and Arco take Interstate 15 down to Blackfoot, then U.S. 26 northwest to Arco.
The INL news release states 33 people were transported to the Central Facilities Area Medical Dispensary for treatment. The news release stated all injuries appeared to be minor and not life-threatening.