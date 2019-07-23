Update, 12:43 p.m.:
As a result of the Sheep Fire, all non-essential employees are being evacuated at several Idaho National Laboratory site facilities: Central Facilities Area, Advanced Test Reactor Complex, Naval Reactors Facility, EBR-1, Integrated Waste Treatment Unit, Radioactive Waste Management Complex, Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project and Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center.
New information:
Naval Reactors Facility leadership has decided to curtail operations for their day and swing-shift employees
Gate 1, the main INL Site entrance, is currently closed to non-emergency traffic
INL Site facilities are preparing for anticipated loss of commercial power and are switching to on-site backups per existing emergency procedures
Changes in wind and fire behavior since earlier this morning led Emergency Management to evacuate all non-essential employees from potentially affected facilities as a precaution.
Employees should watch for lab communications about other potential curtailments to facilities on the INL Site.
Fire officials have updated the burn estimate to approximately 85,000 acres.
Update, 8:40 a.m.:
New information:
The fire has consumed approximately 6,500 acres. It is now located closer to the central region of the Site. The fire started south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20, near INL’s eastern boundary.
As a result of the Sheep Fire, operations are curtailed at Idaho National Laboratory’s Materials and Fuels Complex (MFC) and Transient Reactor Test Facility (TREAT) for July 23. Essential employees are being notified by management for a 9 a.m. shift change at MFC.
New information:
Non-essential MFC employees are asked to stay home Tuesday.
The shift change bus schedule for MFC essential employees is as follows:
Leave Pocatello Park and Ride at 7:50
Leave Blackfoot Park and Ride at 8:10
Leave Idaho Falls Yellowstone Park and Ride at 8:25
Leave Shelley – New Sweden Park and Ride at 8:35
There is no shuttled service to and from MFC today
The fire has consumed approximately 5,000 acres.
Background:
Bureau of Land Management and INL fire crews are working together to fight the fire.
Information previously reported:
The Sheep Fire began following a lightning strike at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 22, 2019. The fire is located south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20, near the Idaho National Laboratory Site’s eastern boundary.
Please note that INL is the only source of verified information about this event. Information reported by unofficial sources may be incomplete or inaccurate.
INL’s emergency Joint Information Center at the Engineering Research Office Building, 2525 Fremont Ave., Idaho Falls, has been activated to respond to any questions you may have about this incident. Please do not call other INL contacts.
Public Information: (208) 526-5042