John Wagner will be the next director of Idaho National Laboratory.
Wagner, who has worked for the lab since 2016 and has been associate laboratory director for Nuclear Science and Technology since 2017, will start in his new job Dec. 11, Battelle Energy Alliance announced Thursday. Battelle is the contractor that runs day-to-day operations at the lab.
"John Wagner possesses the qualities the BEA Board was looking for in INL’s next director: advanced nuclear expertise, managerial experience and strategic leadership,” said Ron Townsend, chairman of Battelle Energy Alliance and executive vice president of Global Laboratory Operations. "John is a proven leader who gets results."
Mark Peters, who has been the lab's director since 2015, announced in August he would be leaving to move into a new job as executive vice president for laboratory operations at Battelle.
"John Wagner is an excellent choice to lead INL and I look forward to helping him transition into his new role," Peters said of Wagner's appointment. "John's credentials are impeccable. He is a proven leader with a vision for where INL needs to go and a plan to get us there. Our laboratory is in good hands moving forward."
In a news release, Battelle said Wagner's experience "is strongly aligned with INL's programmatic portfolio," pointing to his work guiding and helping to implement INL's nuclear energy strategy during a period of expanding nuclear energy research and development for the lab. Wagner, Battelle said, is "a recognized expert in reactor and fuel cycle technologies" and is frequently called upon to provide testimony to Congress and to advise in formulation of policies for nuclear fuel cycles and advanced reactors.
Before cominig to INL, Wagner worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for almost 17 years, where he held several research and leadership roles in reactor and fuel cycle technologies.
"All of us at Battelle are proud to have John Wagner as INL director," said Lou Von Thaer, president and CEO of Battelle. "INL is a vital part of the Battelle family and I am confident John is the right choice to continue the great work being conducted by the laboratory’s more than 5,000 employees."