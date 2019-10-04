In this May 11, 2015, file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. Western governors say they're disappointed that the U.S. Department of Energy didn't consult the states' nuclear waste experts before releasing a five-year plan for a nuclear waste facility in New Mexico. The Western Governors' Association in a Sept. 30, 2019, letter to the Energy Department says the plan released in August makes minimal references to the role Western states play involving the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)