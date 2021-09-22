Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Yellowstone National Park search and rescue people are searching on foot, by helicopter and by boat for the half-brother of a man found dead on the shore of Shoshone Lake Monday in the park’s backcountry.
On Monday, the body of Mark O’Neill, 67, of Chimacum, Wash., was found along the east shore of Shoshone Lake. The search continues for Kim Crumbo, 74, of Ogden, Utah. The pair was reported overdue by a family member from their four-night backcountry trip to the lake.
On Sunday, park crews located a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake, along with a canoe, paddle, personal flotation device and other personal belongings on the east shore of the lake. O’Neill’s body was found the next morning.
“Both O’Neill and Crumbo are National Park Service retirees, and Crumbo is a former Navy Seal,” the park said in a news release. “This incident remains under investigation. We cannot comment further about the specifics of this investigation."
Shoshone Lake, Yellowstone’s second-largest lake, is located at the head of the Lewis River southwest of West Thumb. At 8,050 acres, its average year-round temperature is about 48 F. Survival time is estimated to be about 20 to 30 minutes in water of this temperature, the park said.
“We ask the public to maintain distance from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles and their related activity for the safety of the public in this remote area and to protect the integrity of our work,” the park said.