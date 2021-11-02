The College of Eastern Idaho is one of 150 institutions in the country eligible to compete for a $1 million prize that recognizes high achievement and performance among community colleges.
The eligible institutions constitute about 15% of the nation's approximately 1,000 community colleges and junior colleges.
The Aspen Institute announced CEI was eligible for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence in a Tuesday news release. The prize is the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges, the release said.
“In an era of persistent inequity and workforce talent gaps, our nation’s best community colleges are stepping up to deliver more degrees to increasingly diverse students so they are prepared for the good jobs waiting to be filled,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program.
The prize winner will be announced in spring 2023. The next step for eligible colleges is to submit data and narratives in an intensive data and practice review process.
The Aspen Prize spotlights exemplary community colleges in order to elevate the sector, drive attention to colleges doing the best work, and discover and share highly effective student success and equity strategies, the release said. During the 2021 Aspen Prize ceremony, first lady Jill Biden said community colleges are “a powerful engine of prosperity,” which is the reason Aspen has focused on community colleges since 2010, the release said.
The Aspen Prize honors colleges with outstanding achievement in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, the release said.
“Leaders of exceptional community colleges understand that achieving excellence requires expanding college access and increasing degree completion, but it doesn’t stop there. They are committed to ensuring that all students — including students of color and those from low-income backgrounds — graduate with the skills needed to secure a job with family-sustaining wages or successfully transfer to and graduate from a university. That same commitment that stands at the center of the Aspen Prize: to advance the goals of social mobility and equitable talent development,” Wyner said in the release.
Located in urban, rural and suburban areas across 34 states, these colleges serve as few as 230 students and as many as 57,000, the release said. Winning colleges have ranged from smaller institutions in rural communities and small towns — including Lake Area Technical Institute (South Dakota, 2017 prize winner) and Walla Walla Community College (Washington, 2013 prize winner) — to large community colleges located in major metropolitan areas, including Miami Dade College (Fla., 2019 prize winner) and San Antonio College (Tex., 2021 prize winner).
The four other previous winners are Indian River State College (Florida, 2019 prize winner); Santa Fe College (Florida , 2015 prize winner); Santa Barbara City College (California, 2013 prize winner); and Valencia College (Florida, 2011 prize winner).
In order to be eligible, colleges must show strong and improving student outcomes in key areas such as retention, completion, transfer, and equity, the release said.
The Aspen Institute is a community-serving organization with global reach whose vision is a free, just, and equitable society, the release said. The Aspen Prize is funded by Ascendium and the Joyce Foundation.