In Bonneville County, Sgt. Bryan Lovell, spokesman for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, said there have been six fatalities in July.
Initially, Lovell said that this year's 100 deadliest days seemed to be more fatal than years past.
At this time last year, there were 35 fatalities, Lovell said. However, in 2021, that numberwas only 20 in the same time frame.
"In the last two years there has been an uptick," Lovell said.
Even though Lovell said each year it feels like there are more fatalities on Idaho roads, he believes that no matter what the data trends are, it will always be too many deaths.
On July 27 alone, two separate car crashes resulted in three deaths in Bonneville County, the Post Register previously reported.
During the 100 deadliest days, the Idaho Office of Highway Safety partners with local law enforcement for different driving mobilizations. These mobilizations use federal grants to put more law enforcement on the roads for a variety of reasons.
This summer, the Sheriff's Office has participated in an impaired driving mobilization and an aggressive driving mobilization. Lovell said those are two prime causes of potentially fatal car accidents.
"Anytime we can get more resources on the road is a good thing," Lovell said.
Bonneville County spans approximately 1,900 square miles and has more than 2,000 miles of roads.
"We get a lot of calls," Lovell said.
With more officers on the road for different mobilizations, the extra officers hopefully can intercept calls specific to those mobilizations, Lovell said.
According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, 39% of all fatal crashes are because of aggressive driving behavior.
“We all want to make it home and most Idahoans make safe choices that protect themselves and others,” said Josephine Middleton, Idaho Office of Highway Safety manager, in a July 19 news release. “It’s important that we recognize and stop the behaviors that put people at risk.”
Lovell said a lot of car accidents are a result of "buzzed driving." He said many people have only had a little bit to drink, and they think they are OK.
"The safest thing to do is not drive (if you drink)," Lovell said.
He said many of the drunk driving calls the Sheriff's Office responds to have drivers who thought they were only buzzed. He said people thought they weren't over the drinking limit, but they end up being more impaired than they thought they were.
With 33 days left until the end of the deadliest time on Idaho roads, Lovell encourages drivers to make paying attention to driving their number one priority. He emphasized that drivers should always where their seat belts. And most importantly, never drive under the influence, even if it is just a buzz.
"Don't even take a chance," Lovell said. "Not with the risk of a tragic accident. You could alter the rest of someone's life in mere seconds."
