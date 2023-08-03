White memorial cross at the roadside GettyImages

With 33 days left until the end of the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads the state is far outpacing the number of traffic fatalities recorded during the same time frame in 2022 and 2021.

 Getty Images

After 67 of the 100 deadliest days of summer have passed, Idaho State Police have reported more than 50 fatalities on Idaho roads, according to 2023 preliminary data.

Fifteen of those deaths happened during a 10-day span during July, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.


