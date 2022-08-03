2021 War Bonnet Round Up (copy)
Logan Helm, 4, wins the mutton bustin’ competition during the War Bonnet Round Up at Sandy Downs on Aug. 5, 2021.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

The War Bonnet Round Up, Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, begins its 111th year tonight.

The annual Rodeo Kickoff is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sandy Downs, celebrating the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo scheduled through the rest of the week with games and free rodeo events.

