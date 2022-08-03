The War Bonnet Round Up, Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, begins its 111th year tonight.
The annual Rodeo Kickoff is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sandy Downs, celebrating the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo scheduled through the rest of the week with games and free rodeo events.
“Last year was the first year we moved the kickoff to Sandy Downs, which was a huge success,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm in a Tuesday news release. “We love our rodeo fans and having this event is just a great way to kick off the fun and build the excitement for what is arguably the best rodeo in eastern Idaho.”
Kickoff celebration events will include several activities for kids and mutton busters who qualified at the July 30 event will compete for the rodeo title. Guests will also be treated to food vendors, pony rides, mini bucking bulls, bounce houses, lamb scramble and a cash cow, and War Bonnet merchandise vendors will also be available for guests.
War Bonnet tickets will be available for sale today, as well as raffle tickets for War Bonnet prizes. The professional rodeo begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. Gates will open each night at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets for Thursday and Friday are $20 and Saturday tickets are $25. Military and veteran discounts are available and children’s tickets for ages 3 to 10 are $10. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at warbonnetroundup.org and at local War Bonnet Round up Ticket outlets including Teton Toyota, Vickers, Cal Ranch, Boot Barn and the Idaho Falls Recreation Center.