The city of Ammon has approved a preliminary plat for a 116-plot housing subdivision called Legacy Village.
Legacy Village will be built on the Northeast corner of South Hitt Road and 49th South.
Rockwell Homes purchased the land six months ago from another developer and has since drawn up plans for the new community, said Cameron High, director of operations with Rockwell Homes.
"It came up as available in the MLS (multiple listings site, for real estate)," High said. "It was a part of town that we were interested in becoming a part of and developing. We made an offer, purchased the ground and then got started working on designs."
Rockwell Homes currently has five communities in the Ammon, Idaho Falls and Iona areas including Ivy Wood, Sierra Springs, Freedom Field, Berkley Park with Manchester Estates coming soon and Legacy Village in the planning process.
The Legacy Village development will contain a mixture of commercial and residential opportunities, High said. It also will contain a common area in the northeast corner, pickelball courts, a park and more amenities for residents.
"The east side of Hitt Road will have eight commercial pads with the remainder of the development consisting of 108 individual units, High said. "The residential lots will be made up of duplexes and town homes. The commercial lots are right on Hitt Road, there could be restaurants, retail, professional — it will just be a continuation of those businesses up and down Hitt."
The eight plots of land facing South Hitt Road will be sold to commercial land owners who will then decide what they want to do with the land.
Though the commercial landowners would have some control of what was built, building permits would still need to be submitted to the city for approval.
With a large part of the development being parallel to and backed up against South Wackerli Avenue, the mayor and city council had guidelines that they required be followed for the development.
"(City officials) made the requirement that houses adjacent to the existing houses be one story so that people would have privacy in their backyards," said Micah Austin, Ammon city administrator. "The mayor wanted the new development to mesh well with the rest of the city."
Rockwell Holmes agreed to the conditions and made plans to accommodate.
"We are also installing an eight-foot masonry wall that will help be a barrier between the new subdivision and the existing homes … on Wackerli Avenue."
Besides the first row of one-story homes, High said that perpendicular to those and across the street would be two-story homes.
The company is planning on improving the ground, putting in utilities, sewer, etc., by next spring and plans to start construction within four to five months after that begins. With construction beginning in fall 2023, High estimates a six- to nine-month timeline for completion.
Some homeowners behind the newly approved subdivision on Hitt Road are concerned about its impact on their privacy.
Gloria Rock, a homeowner there for nearly seven years, shared her feelings about the project and unavoidable construction directly behind her home.
"I am a country girl, I want to have privacy, I want it to be quiet, I want to be away from what feels like big city," Rock said. "Over 100 homes is a lot and it's going to be crowded and loud all the time, that is not what I want."
"I do not want to go through almost a year of construction behind me when it used to be peaceful and quiet," Rock said.
While some residents are concerned, High says that others have been asking for a new development close to town for a while now.
"We have had requests from people for a long time to build something closer into the city," High said. "People want malls, shops, restaurants. They want to be in the middle of things, this area made sense."
Besides the desire for homes closer to the city center, High shares that growth in Ammon requires more homes.
"We have seen a lot of growth," High said. "We need more homes."
"We love working with Ammon and we are so excited to be here."
The single-family homes in Legacy Village are meant to be cost-effective, with the town homes starting in the $400,000 range.
"Rockwell has been in Ammon for 25 years, our business model is to build homes with exceptional quality and value, so they are going to be cost effective homes … we want them to be affordable," High said.