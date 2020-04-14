Earlier this winter, elk crashed through a fence surrounding a haystack in the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area and ate out the bottom of the stack causing it to destabilize and collapse. The collapse killed 16 animals.
The stack was leftover hay used in an Idaho Department of Fish and Game feeding operation during the winter of 2016-2017 after the Henry’s Creek Fire. The stack is in the Indian Fork drainage not far from the department’s Tex Creek office.
“It happens all over our region in different areas wherever we have haystacks,” said James Brower, regional communications manager. “It's not unheard of to have them eat the bottom out and the stack destabilizes and tips over on them. Those bales weigh about a ton more or less, and it just gets them. It’s a super unfortunate deal.”
Brower said the haystack had a high fence in good repair that kept elk out of the yard, but this winter things changed.
“I think the snow drifted quite a bit and gave them some height and they were able to bust through the stackyard fence,” he said.
The grisly scene was discovered by an antler hunter this past weekend. Fish and Game officers estimate the elk died more than two months ago.
“There were cows, calves and bulls all in the mix,” Brower said. "It could have been one incident or several.”
He said most of the younger animals died around the periphery of the haystack, “so it’s assumed they were probably trampled.”
Fish and Game plans to clean up the haystack and yard this summer, removing the temptation.
The elk carcasses have been moved off-site and left for scavengers.