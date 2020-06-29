On June 26, 2020 the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning at Sportsman’s Park in Aberdeen. The call came in at 7:40 pm. Bingham County deputies responded and learned that a 14 year old juvenile and Carlos Hernandez Perez age 19 had been swimming off the boat ramp. Both subjects went down while swimming and the 14 year old was saved by a several people including two Aberdeen patrol officers. The 19 year old was located about 40 minutes later and was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. The 14 year old would not have made it but because there were so many people who jumped in the water, the 14 year old was saved.
I would like to credit the public for jumping in and saving the juvenile. The dive team was about 10 minutes out when the 19 year old was found by the public.
Again I would like to thank the public and the officers who responded and jumped in the water to try and save both these individuals.
Sheriff Craig T. Rowland
Bingham County Sheriff’s Office