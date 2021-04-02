Sections of 1st Street and Lindsay Boulevard will be closed for construction beginning Monday.
The work being done on 1st Street is the second half of an improvement project that began in 2019. Idaho Falls Public Works Department contracted with Knife River, one of the largest construction contractors in the western U.S., to replace the waterlines along 1st Street, rebuild the roadway and upgrade street lights.
The westbound lane between Holmes Avenue and Yellowstone Avenue will be closed for construction beginning April 5. Once work is completed on that section, the west lane will be shut down between Holmes and the forked beginning of Lomax Street.
City Engineer Kent Fugal said the 1st Street improvements were originally supposed to be completed in three phases over three years. The city chose to combine the last two phases this year to reduce the burden for businesses along the road, which is also why the road is not closed like it was for the 2019 improvements.
"With all the businesses that front onto the roadway, a full closure to speed up construction wasn't an option. And we can keep at least one eastbound lane open all the time," Fugal said.
Public Works said earlier this week the project should be fully completed by the end of August.
Lindsay Boulevard will be fully closed near Idaho Falls Regional Airport for its construction, but for a shorter period of time. The road will be closed between Broadway and West 49th North to correct the elevation of train tracks along the road and make the curves of the road less extreme.
Idaho Falls' construction project map said Lindsay Boulevard was the site of multiple "single-vehicle run-off-the-road" accidents caused by the curve. Fugal said the city received federal funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to address that risk. The closure is expected to last 20 days.
A third, smaller street will be under construction beginning Monday as well. Pop Kroll Street, which runs off from Holmes Ave past the Idaho Falls Sanitation Department, will be closed for 10 weeks for improvements to the sewer and water systems. 3H Construction was chosen as the contractor for this project.