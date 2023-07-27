Two separate vehicle crashes left three dead Thursday.
Just after 6 a.m., Idaho State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway20 at mile marker 286.5, west of Idaho Falls, in which two people died, an Idaho State Police news release said.
A separate crash Thursday afternoonat exit 118 off of Interstate 15 resulted in one fatality.
Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor released the names of the deceased at the U.S. 20 crash site as 25-year-old Angelica Riojas, of Shelley, and 49-year-old Jeremy Jennings, of Idaho Falls.
Riojas was driving east on U.S. 20 ina 2009 Dodge Journey when the vehicle crossed the center line into the oncoming lane. The Journey sideswiped a westbound 2013 Dodge Charger, driven by a 43-year-old male from Rigby, the release said.
The Journey continued down the westbound lane and hit a 2006 Nissan Sentra, driven by Jennings. Another vehicle was behind the Sentra, unable to stop. A westbound2012 Ford F-150 driven by a 61-year-old male from Dillsboro, Indiana, was unable to stop and hit the Journey, the release said.
Neither Riojas nor Jennings were wearing a seat belt and were pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of the Charger and the F-150, as well as two juveniles in Riojas' vehicle all were wearing seat belts. They all were taken to local hospitals by a ground ambulance, the release said.
The area on U.S. 20 where the crash occurred was blocked off for three hours and 45 minutes until emergency crews cleared the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
The second crash that resulted in a fatalityoccurred around noon Thursday at the 118 exit, at Broadway, off of I-15.
A 2018 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 26-year-old Idaho Falls man, was heading north on I-15 when it entered the 118 exit.
The Tacoma failed to yield to an 82-year-old female in the crosswalk on a mobility scooter, an Idaho State Police news release said.
The Tacoma hit the scooter in the intersection. Taylor identified the deceased as Clarissa Jones of Idaho Falls.
