Idaho Fish and Game issued its annual statewide hunter harvest report for the elk, mule deer and whitetail 2020 seasons, and elk numbers remain strong while, oddly, whitetail deer harvest bettered mule deer harvest – something that has only happened a few times in Idaho history.
Statewide and particularly in eastern Idaho, wildlife officials have yet to find evidence of the deadly chronic wasting disease in the state despite its close presence in Montana, Wyoming and Utah.
In eastern Idaho, harvest numbers mostly followed the state trends with elk harvest above average and mule deer harvest lagging behind the 10-year average.
“We're getting back to the iconic elk density and harvest success rates that we were seeing in 2014 and 2015,” said Iver Hull, Fish and Game wildlife biologist in the Upper Snake Region.
Statewide, elk harvest for 2020 was 22,776 about 12% above the 10-year average of about 20,000. Overall hunter success rate for elk was 23%. The 2020 elk season marked the seventh straight year that Idaho hunters harvested more than 20,000 animals.
Hull said one area where eastern Idaho needs population improvement for elk is the Palisades region.
“Right now we’re in the season setting process for the 2021 and 2022 seasons,” Hull said. “We did take a hard look at that area (Palisades), and we are proposing to reduce some of the tag allocations there.”
On the other hand, the Island Park area has an abundant elk population.
“We're seeing some really rapid growth in the Island Park segment of our elk herd,” Hull said. “So we’re looking to potentially increase the tag allocations there and bring that herd back into our management goal.”
James Brower, Upper Snake Region communications manager, said abundant elk can be a challenge with the animals raiding haystacks and doing other damage, especially in late winter.
“This is the time of year we have a lot of depredation issues going on,” Brower said. “Mackay country has quite a few. Pretty much everywhere. We have elk behaving badly all over the region. This warm-up is hopefully going to help that and send the elk back into the hills where they belong.”
The mule deer harvest story is tied to harsh winters, particularly in 2017. Mule deer harvest statewide was down about 11 percent from the 10-year average, although up 5% over 2019.
“We are still trying to recover from those really harsh winters we had in a row, particularly the year 2017,” Hull said. “It was pretty detrimental to our populations. We are hoping for a good recruitment year."
Hull said it will take time to pull mule deer numbers back up.
“Winter is looking pretty good, but probably by May we’ll have a much better idea of how we came through winter,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s not a one-year process to build herds back up. We're looking at a few good winters and some good recruitment over the course of three or four years before we see a large-scale recruitment.”
Statewide, whitetail deer harvest barely topped mule deer harvest 24,849 to 24,809, something that has rarely happened. Across all hunts, about 44 percent of whitetail hunters filled their tags in 2020, up from 38 percent in 2019. But that said, the whitetail deer harvest came in right at the 10-year average.
Hull said eastern Idaho is not a big whitetail deer region because of habitat.
“We don’t have a lot of whitetail habitat,” he said. “They do show up in isolated pockets here and there. ... It's a fairly small segment of our population in general.”
Brower said, Fish and Game continues to test animals for chronic wasting disease, the highly contagious and always fatal disease that attacks elk, deer and moose.
"Testing efforts were definitely ramped up,” he said. “We are monitoring very closely and crossing our fingers hoping it never shows up. It's pretty close to us and surrounding us.”